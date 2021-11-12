Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.36% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $6.65 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.