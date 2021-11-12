Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 150,104 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THMA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

