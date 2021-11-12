Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

