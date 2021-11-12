Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Lowered to C$6.28

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of SRMLF stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

