IDEX Market Capitalization Reaches $148.68 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $148.68 million and $26.37 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

