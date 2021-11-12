Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 172,066 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.33% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $4,840,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,860,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,420,000.

Shares of KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

