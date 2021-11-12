Woodline Partners LP Sells 92,187 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,187 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.47 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.