Zacks Investment Management Sells 23,710 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

