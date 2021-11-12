Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 1.38% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

EWO stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.86.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.