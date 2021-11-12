Zacks Investment Management Boosts Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

