Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.58.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

