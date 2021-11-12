Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

