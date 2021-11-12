Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMP opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Minerals International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

