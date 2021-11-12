MICT (MICT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 197.88%.

Get MICT alerts:

NASDAQ MICT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. MICT has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of MICT worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.