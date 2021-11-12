Vislink Technologies (VISL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of VISL stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) by 7,177.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Vislink Technologies worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

