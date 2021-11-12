27,868 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.