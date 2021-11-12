Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 95,941 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 117,001.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,941 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after buying an additional 477,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

