Millennium Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,962 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

