Millennium Management LLC Sells 368,860 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

