Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.46 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 116,654.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.18 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

