Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,170 ($28.35) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,984 ($25.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,994.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,901.76. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,515 shares of company stock worth $4,887,645.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

