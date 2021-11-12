OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 716 ($9.35) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

