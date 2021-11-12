ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.70.

ECN stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

