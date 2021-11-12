S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFOR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 679.33. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

In other news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

