Comparing Natuzzi (NTZ) and Its Peers

Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Natuzzi to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natuzzi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Natuzzi Competitors 78 386 505 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Natuzzi’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natuzzi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -0.55% -2.68% -0.60% Natuzzi Competitors -13.77% 9.65% 2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natuzzi and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $374.98 million -$28.19 million -61.38 Natuzzi Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 7.02

Natuzzi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi. Natuzzi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Natuzzi peers beat Natuzzi on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label. The Natuzzi Brand engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. It offers a wide range of upholstered furniture for sale, manufactured in production facilities located in Italy and abroad. The Softaly/Private Label manufactures sofas for the mass market occasionally sold under the Softaly brand. The company was founded by Pasquale Natuzzi in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

