-$0.34 EPS Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.10). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

