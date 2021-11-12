-$0.02 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BDSI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 260,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

