Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.50” Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INDUS stock opened at €35.25 ($41.47) on Thursday. INDUS has a 1-year low of €25.85 ($30.41) and a 1-year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $948.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

