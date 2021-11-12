Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.25) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of RVNC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.89. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

