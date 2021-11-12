Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Signify Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

