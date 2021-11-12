Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $478,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

