Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 7,985 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.