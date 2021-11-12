Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,565.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

