Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,068,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,190,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.