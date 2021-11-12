Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 8,875 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $37.15 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

