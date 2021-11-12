Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price at $60.25

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ADPT opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $135,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,831 shares of company stock worth $2,757,310. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 1,394,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after buying an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,322,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

