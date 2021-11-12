Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.