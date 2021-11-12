9,409 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 239.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,556,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

