Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $619,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.44 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

