Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

