FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 97,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,758,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $456.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,555 shares of company stock worth $5,463,967 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.