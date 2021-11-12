Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $31,981,799. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

