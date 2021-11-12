Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises 2.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $938,000.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $93.80.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

