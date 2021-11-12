Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 55,101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,101 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

