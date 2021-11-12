CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.
NASDAQ CCMP opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.53. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.