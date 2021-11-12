CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.53. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

