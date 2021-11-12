Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QTRHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Quarterhill in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of QTRHF stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

