Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of RADI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.