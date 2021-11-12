Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.80 million-$185.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.41 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $131.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -286.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

