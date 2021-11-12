Brokers Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.