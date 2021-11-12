Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

